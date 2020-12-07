High winds damage businesses on Acadian Peninsula

Violent winds over the weekend has resulted in some damage to some businesses on the Acadian Peninsula.

Gusts of up to 100km per hour ripped through the region on Saturday and Sunday.

In Miscou, wind flipped a dock over on three cabins at restaurant La Terrasse a Steve.

The owner is assessing damage, but says the cabins are a total write-off.

The Acadian Village in Bertrand meanwhile, says its walking trails are closed for the time being due to fallen trees.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)