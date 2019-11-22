Highway worker makes RCMP complaint against Cabinet Minister's assistant

A NB highway worker has filed a complaint with police following an incident of alleged bullying and harassment by a Cabinet Minister and a member of his staff.

A release says Scott McLaughlin, a Department of Transportation and Infrastructure worker, is pursuing a complaint to the RCMP against the Executive Assistant of Ross Wentmore, Minister for Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries.

CUPE says a DTI road-repair crew was on Route 112 in July when Mr. Wentmore and his assistant, Mr. Shawn Douthwright, got out of their vehicle and began shouting at and insulting the work crew.

In a release, McLaughlin says, "The Minister got out and shouted at us, insulted us using derogatory words and saying road workers were incompetent."

CUPE says the situation escalated when Mr. Douthwright forcefully grabbed McLaughlin by the shoulders and shouted in his face.

Brent Wiggins, President of CUPE Local 1190, says this is not the first time the Minister has been involved in such an incident.

"Following this incident, we know DTI has made an internal investigation," said Wiggins, "however, the Minister himself, the instigator, did not face any consequences, as far as we know, to his repeated harassment towards highway workers,"

Wiggins adds the workers deserve a public apology from the Minister.

CUPE Local 1190 represents over 1,500 general labour and trades workers throughout New Brunswick, in over 8 departments, including provincial parks and highway workers.

