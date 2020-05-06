Hillsborough man charged with first-degree murder

Police say a man has been charged with first degree murder in connection to the death of a Hillsborough woman last week.

A release states members of the Southeast District RCMP responded around 10:20 a.m. on May 2 to a report of a women possibly being deceased at a residence on Main Street in Hillsborough.

The body of a 43-year-old woman was discovered when officers arrived.

RCMP says a 49-year-old Hillsborough man who was living with the deceased woman was arrested shortly after.

Police say Calvin Andrew Lewis appeared in court by way of tele-remand on May 3 and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tina Tingley-McAleer.

Lewis made a second court appearance the next day by way of tele-remand and was sent for a 30-day psychiatric evaluation.

RCMP says he is due in court again on June 4.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.