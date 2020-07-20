Hockey NB releases guidelines for new season

Hockey New Brunswick has released its 'Return to Hockey Guidelines'.

The gradual return of hockey to the province's rinks will take place in five phases with emphasis on screening, hand washing, and physical distancing.

During the early phases, teams would focus on development and play teams from their own region.

Tournaments in other regions are not expected to take place before January.

Hockey NB is also recommending players, coaches, volunteers, and officials get a flu shot this season.