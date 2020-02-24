Homicide investigation launched into New Brunswick man's death: RCMP

Police say the death of a 67-year-old man in an eastern New Brunswick village is being investigated as a homicide.

The New Brunswick RCMP says officers from the Richibucto detachment were called to a home on Route 515 in Sainte-Marie-de-Kent at about 4 p.m. on Friday, where the man's body was found.

Police have identified the victim as Sainte-Marie-de-Kent resident Elias Bastarache.

The force's major crime unit has taken over the investigation.

Police say they believe the homicide was an isolated incident and an autopsy will determine his exact cause of death.

The investigation is continuing and police are asking anyone with information to contact the unit or Crime Stoppers.