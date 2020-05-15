House fire in Moncton displaces extended family of eight

An extended family of eight has been temporarily homeless after an overnight fire damaged a split-level house in Moncton.

The Canadian Red Cross says the blaze on Arbour Green Court was reported at approximately 2 a.m. on Friday.

Volunteers are assisting two adult brothers, their wives, an each couple's two children with emergency lodging, food, and clothing purchases.

Nobody was hurt in the blaze.

The Red Cross says the families recently emigrated to Canada from Nepal so volunteers helped arrange emergency aid with their insurers due to language limitations.

