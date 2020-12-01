Housing growth, auto loans drive up demand for credit in third quarter: Equifax

Consumer demand for credit intensified in the third quarter, driven chiefly by increases in mortgage balances and new auto loans, according to data released today by credit reporting agency Equifax.



Mortgage balances and new auto loans were up 6.6 per cent and 11.7 per cent year over year, respectively, according to Equifax.



Overall average consumer debt increased 3.3 per cent compared to the third quarter of last year, Equifax said.



Rebecca Oakes, AVP of advanced analytics at Equifax Canada, said growth in mortgages last quarter was especially high, with the largest growth among people under 35.



The increased demand for auto loans in the third quarter could have been a result of pent-up demand from people who had to wait to buy cars later in the year, Oakes said.



Equifax pegged total consumer debt at $2.04 trillion, while Statistics Canada reported in June that household debt had reached $2.3 trillion, with $1.77 in debt for every dollar of household disposable income.