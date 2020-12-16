Human remains found in 2012 identified as Cheryl Pyne of Moncton

The RCMP have confirmed human remains found in Saint John in 2012 are those of Cheryl Pyne of Moncton.

Police say the 27-year old woman was reported missing in August 2004 and it was determined she was the victim of a homicide.

In November 2020, a DNA sample from one of Pyne's family members was matched to the unidentified remains by the National Missing Persons DNA Program.

In 2009, David Joseph Ouellette was convicted of manslaughter in her death and sentenced to life in prison.