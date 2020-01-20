Human remains found on N.S. beach last fall ID'd as Saint John man

Human remains found on the beach in Sandy Cove in Digby County have been identified as those of a man from Saint John, New Brunswick.

The body was found on September 8th of last year.

Working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, the RCMP says the remains are those of a 43-year-old man who was reported missing last summer.

Police say the circumstances of the death are not suspicious, and his name has not been released.

The investigation was included in an RCMP initiative in partnership with the New York Academy of Art to reconstruct the faces of Canadian unidentified human remains.