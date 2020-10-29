Human Rights Commission releases guidelines on Special Programs, Meaning of Equality, Discrimination

The New Brunswick Human Rights Commission released new guidelines on special programs on Wednesday.

These guidelines explain the objective and purpose of the programs, clarifies the concepts of equality and discrimination, and offers practical examples and direction on establishing them in employment, housing and services.

The Commission says special programs acknowledge certain groups face systemic disadvantages in society and implement mechanisms to give them preference in areas such as employment, housing or services.

Employers, housing and service providers are encouraged to help move society forward by implementing these programs to bridge existing gaps in policy measures, and institutional, administrative and legal practices.