Hundreds of complaints about false statements during 2019 campaign investigated

Elections commissioner Yves Cote says his office investigated some 400 complaints about false statements allegedly made during the 2019 federal election campaign.



He says all but two or three have been resolved and none have been prosecuted.



While 400 may seem like a large number, Cote says the complaints were clustered around roughly a half-dozen allegedly false statements, with many of them using identical language, suggesting an organized campaign.



To the best of his recollection, Cote says the complaints all involved misinformation targeting white males.



Cote offered those details Wednesday during testimony before a Senate committee that is conducting a pre-study of the federal government's budget implementation bill.



The massive omnibus bill includes an amendment to the Canada Elections Act to bring it into compliance with a recent Ontario Superior Court ruling that struck down a provision intended to curb misinformation during elections.