Hurricane Teddy expected Wednesday in northeastern parts of Atlantic Canada

Hurricane Teddy is expected to hit areas of Atlantic Canada as a post-tropical storm on Wednesday.



Bob Robichaud of the Canadian Hurricane Centre says Teddy is currently a Category 2 hurricane moving about 1,000 kilometres south of Halifax.



Robichaud says the storm has made a northward turn and is expected to stay on its current projection over the next 48 hours.



He says the storm is on track to either go through the eastern part of Nova Scotia before heading to Newfoundland, or even to track off Nova Scotia entirely.



Robichaud says the stronger winds will stay offshore, although winds could gust to as high as 100 kilometres or more when the centre of the storm passes through eastern parts of the province.



He says a narrow band of rain estimated at between 50 and 100 millimetres is expected, along with high waves and pounding surf along Nova Scotia's Atlantic coast.