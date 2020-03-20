Ice-breaking begins in Acadian Peninsula waters

It's a sure sign on spring.

The Canadian Coast Guard has begun breaking up ice in Acadian Peninsula waters.

An ice breaker began working near Shippagan on Thursday and a hovercraft is expected to arrive in the region in the coming days.

The Coast Guard has also signed an agreement with Quebec-based 'Ocean Group' to help increase its ice-breaking capacity in the area.

The Acadian Crab Fishers Association tells the Acadie-Nouvelle that ice conditions this year are better and that harvesters are hoping to take to the water Easter weekend.