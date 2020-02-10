Identity of individual who gave false tips resulting in shooting death unknown to RCMP

The identity of the individual whose Crime Stoppers tip led to the fatal shooting of a Tracadie man near Bathurst's train station more than five years ago remains unknown.

51-year-old Michel Vienneau was shot and killed by police in January 2015 after officers were told he would be arriving from Montreal with a load of illegal drugs.

No drugs were found and the an investigation by the Nova Scotia RCMP determined Vienneau was not involved in any criminal activity.

RCMP's Jennifer Clark tells CBC that Mounties do not know the identity of the tipster.

She adds officers would not break the integrity of the Crime Stopper's program which preserves the anonymity of legitimate tipsters.

(with files from CBC)