Impaired driver arrested after four collisions in Tracadie Wednesday

A 28-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after four collisions on Rue Principale in Tracadie Wednesday morning.

Police say a white Honda civic hit two vehicles at an intersection around 10:00 a.m. before taking off into a parking lot and hitting two parked vehicles.

Officers were in the area on an unrelated matter and the driver was arrested, taken to hospital and released pending a court appearance in January.

The RCMP say one other person suffered minor injuries but did not require medical attention.