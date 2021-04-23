In absence of mandated paid sick days, some companies are stepping up

As it becomes increasingly clear that workplaces are a critical site of transmission in the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some Canadian employers are stepping up to offer paid sick leave to their employees in the absence of government action.



While most provinces don't legislate paid sick days, some companies say they're offering programs that would pay employees if they need to stay home.



The Canadian Press contacted 36 employers across the country where workers must be physically present, seeking information about their paid sick leave policies.



Thirteen of those companies, including CIBC, Metro, Dollarama, WestJet, Air Canada, and Labatt Brewing Company said they offer workers paid sick leave.



Loblaw, General Motors and Tim Hortons say they introduced programs that pay workers for COVID-related absences.



Maple Leaf Foods did not say whether it offers paid sick days to its employees. The remaining 19 companies, including Empire Company, Ford Canada and Canadian Tire, did not respond to a request for comment.

