In Canada, U.S., vaccine 'passports' could be new point of cross-border contention

Requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 could be the next point of contention between Canada and the United States.



A new online Leger poll suggests a deep divide among both Canadians and Americans when it comes to the idea of vaccine ``passports.''



The poll was conducted last month for the Association for Canadian Studies and the Canadian Institute for Health Research at the University of Manitoba.



It found 52 per cent of Canadian respondents supported showing proof of vaccination, compared with 43 per cent of Americans.



Among U.S. respondents, 36 per cent opposed the idea, compared with 33 per cent of Canadians surveyed.



Online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

