In-person services temporarily halted at SNB Centres

The province says Service New Brunswick locations are closed until April 1.

At that time, select centres will open by appointment only.

A release says SNB had taken precautions to limit number of customers allowed into its centres at one time and promoted social distancing among customers and employees.

After Service Canada announced the closure of its centres nationally, it was determined the more changes were required to ensure the safety of customers and employees during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Service New Brunswick says the following locations will be open by appointment only as of April 1:

- Campbellton

- Bathurst

- Miramichi

- Moncton

- Saint John

- St. Stephen

- Woodstock

- Fredericton

- Edmundston

The province is reminding people hundreds of SNB services are still available online and through TeleServices from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 1-888-762-8600.

Instructions for setting up an in-person appointment will be announced in the coming days.