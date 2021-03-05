In pre-budget request, cities ask Liberals for $7 billion for rapid-housing program

Canada's municipalities are asking the federal government to put $7 billion in its upcoming budget for cities and housing providers to buy disused properties to quickly turn them into affordable housing.



The request is for seven times the amount the Liberals put into the rapid-housing program launched last year.



The government estimated that $1 billion would create up to 3,000 units by this spring to help with the cost of buying and rapidly converting rental buildings, motels and hotels into affordable units.



Garth Frizzell, president of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, says the Liberals should build on what has been a success thus far by adding spending in the upcoming federal budget.



The association estimates that $7 billion could create up to 24,000 permanent units.



The ask is one of several cities made in a recent letter to Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

