Increasing call to connect Island to Canadian mainland during pandemic

New Brunswick's Green leader says now is the time for a permanent ferry link to Campobello Island.

David Coon was responding to calls from residents for a link to the mainland that doesn't require them to drive through the state of Maine.

The island has a seasonal ferry link with neighbouring Deer island in the summer months, but Coon says a year-round ferry is a long overdue necessity.

There is an agreement in place to allow Campobello residents to cross a bridge into Lubec, Maine, drive an hour to St. Stephen, N.B., for supplies and return, without having to self-isolate for 14 days.

But island resident Ulysse Robichaud says many people are just shopping in Maine, and the open border leaves the island susceptible to the novel coronavirus.

Premier Blaine Higgs says the current arrangement is working, and there's no plan to change it.