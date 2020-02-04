Independent probe triggered after man killed during Quebec police intervention

Quebec's independent police watchdog is investigating after a man died in a police shooting Sunday evening in the province's Beauce region.

The bureau launched a probe of the incident involving Quebec provincial police officers.

The bureau says police received a call around 6:35 p.m. from a woman concerned for her safety, saying that her ex-partner was wearing a mask and was armed with a bat.

Provincial police tracked down the 47-year-old man, who they say seemed confused and aggressive, on the streets of St-Georges, a town about 100 kilometres south of Quebec City.

The bureau says officers attempted to stop him using a stun gun and pepper spray without success.

The man was struck by a police bullet and was transported to hospital, where he later died.