Indigenous patients face higher risk of death post-surgery, study suggests

New research suggests Indigenous surgery patients are nearly a third more likely to die after their procedures than other populations in Canada.



The Canadian Medical Association Journal published a systemic review today consisting of 28 separate studies involving roughly 1.9 million participants, about 10 per cent of whom identified as Indigenous.



Researchers found Indigenous Peoples face a 30 per cent higher death rate after surgery compared to non-Indigenous patients.



The authors also analyzed literature indicating Indigenous patients suffered higher rates of surgical complications, including post-operative infections and readmissions to hospital.



In addition, Indigenous patients were less likely to undergo surgeries aimed at improving quality of life, such as joint replacements, cardiac surgery, transplants and caesarean sections.



Lead author Dr. Jason McVicar says the findings underscore the need for Indigenous communities to lead a data-informed overhaul of health care, particularly as the pandemic raises concerns Indigenous patients will fall behind in the mounting backlog of surgeries.