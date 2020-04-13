Indigenous tourism operators seek help from feds

Indigenous tourism operators are calling on Ottawa to increase their funding to help businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic.



Keith Henry, president and CEO of the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada, says Indigenous tourism contributed more than two billion dollars in direct gross domestic product last year.



But tourism associations say little to nothing has been done to help their sector, which, like so many others, has been crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The spread of the illness has forced Indigenous communities to shut their borders to outsiders.



Tour operators in remote communities along the B-C coast have been devastated.



James Cowpar with Haida Style Expeditions, a Haida-owned company specializing in cultural eco-tours, says all of his tours planned for May have now been cancelled.



He says he hopes a resolution is found soon, so his and other businesses can survive.



Henry, meanwhile, calls the situation "a complete crisis.''

Tourism Minister Melanie Joly has said the federal government is working on a stimulus package for Indigenous tourism operators, but no details have been released.