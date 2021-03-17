Indigenous women's group wants allegations Quebec nurses mocked patient investigated

A national Indigenous women's organization is calling for a full investigation into allegations two Quebec nurses at a public clinic northeast of Montreal mocked an Indigenous patient.



The Native Women's Association of Canada says it's outraged by the incident involving two nurses who allegedly called a patient ``Joyce'' in reference to Joyce Echaquan, an Atikamekw woman who filmed herself being mocked by health-care workers as she lay dying in a Joliette, Que., hospital in September.



The nurses allegedly made the comments last week in the same city located about 60 kilometres northeast of Montreal. The regional health authority says the health-care workers have been suspended.



The Indigenous association said today in a statement that while it's pleased to hear the nurses have been suspended and the health authority is looking into the incident despite the absence of a formal complaint, it wants a full investigation.



Joliette's health authority confirmed Monday the two suspended nurses had participated in a sensitivity and ``cultural safety'' training conference, part of a series of measures put in place after Echaquan's death.



The Native Women's Association says Indigenous people regularly have negative experiences in health-care settings, which it says has contributed to worse health outcome for Indigenous people in Canada.