Individuals charged in death of Nigadoo man to enter pleas next month

Two people accused of killing a Nigadoo man last month will enter their plea next month.

Lawyers representing 31-year-old Jessy Lagace and 20-year-old Natacha Roy were granted more time to review the case last week.

Their psychiatric assessments have wrapped up, however there is a court-ordered publication ban on the results.

Both individuals have been charged with second degree murder in the death of 70-year-old Gilles LeBlanc.

Lagace and Roy are expected to enter a plea at their next appearance in April.

(with files from CKLE)