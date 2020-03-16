Individuals charged in death of Nigadoo man to enter pleas next month
Two people accused of killing a Nigadoo man last month will enter their plea next month.
Lawyers representing 31-year-old Jessy Lagace and 20-year-old Natacha Roy were granted more time to review the case last week.
Their psychiatric assessments have wrapped up, however there is a court-ordered publication ban on the results.
Both individuals have been charged with second degree murder in the death of 70-year-old Gilles LeBlanc.
Lagace and Roy are expected to enter a plea at their next appearance in April.
(with files from CKLE)