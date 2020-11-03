Indoor golf season kicks off at Gowan Brae

Just because temperatures are dipping below zero and winter's just around the corner doesn't mean you have to put away your golf clubs.

The Gowan Brae Golf & Country Club's winter golf season kicked off this week.

Club pro Chad Townsend says the club had an indoor golf season last winter, but says it got shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The simulator grants access to more than 70 golf courses from around the globe.

Townsend says it's the only such simulator in the northern part of the province.

