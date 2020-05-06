Inmate assaulted at Dorchester Penitentiary

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says an investigation is underway after an inmate was assaulted in the medium security unit of Dorchester Penitentiary.

A release says the assault occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m. on April 28.

CSC says the injured inmate was evaluated by staff and transported to hospital for treatment.

No other inmates or members of staff were injured.

The prison service says the RCMP has been contacted and the institution is investigating the incident.