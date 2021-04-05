Inmate dies at Atlantic Institution in Renous

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says an inmate has died at Atlantic Institution in Renous.

A release states James Walsh, who had been serving a 2-year sentence since May 27, 2019, died on Thursday.

The prison service says Walsh was incarcerated for failing to comply with probation order, failing t comply with condition of undertaking, break enter and commit, uttering threats to cause death and obstructing a peace officer.

CSC says Walsh's next of kin have been notified and the circumstances surrounding his death will be reviewed.