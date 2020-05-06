Inmate dies at Southeast Regional Correctional Centre

The Department of Public Safety says an inmate has died at the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre in Shediac.

A release says 37-year-old Derek James Whalen, an inmate at the institution, was transported to the Moncton Hospital on May 3 where he was pronounced dead.

The province says Whalen was being held on remand awaiting a court appearance.

A release states the incident, including the cause of death, is being investigated by the RCMP and Coroner Services.

Coroner's inquests are held for all deaths in custody that are not deemed to be by natural causes.