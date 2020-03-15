Inmate visits scrapped at federal institutions

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says it has suspended inmate visits from the public at all federal institutions.

A release says the decision was made in the interest of the health and safety of the public, CSC employees, inmates and their families.

The CSC says other options are available to inmates and their family and friends to stay in contact, such as video visitation or telephone.

The prison service says there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in federal institutions.

CSC has dedicated health care services in its institutions that have the knowledge and experience to handle cases of infectious diseases and respiratory illnesses, and the service has an Emergency preparedness and Response Framework to address planning for an outbreak.

This includes contingency plans, medical responses, equipment requirements and protocols.

In New Brunswick, these protocols apply to the Atlantic Institution in Renous and Dorchester Penitentiary.