Inquest into 2018 murder of two-year-old girl underway in Quebec City

A coroner's inquest into the brutal 2018 murder of a two-year-old girl will continue today in Quebec City.



The inquest opened with the testimony of the Quebec City police officers who investigated the crime.



The girl's body was found in a garbage can in April of 2018.



The girl's mother, Audrey Gagnon, pleaded guilty earlier this year to second-degree murder in the killing of her daughter Rosalie in April 2018.



The police officers testifying at the public hearing said the investigation began when a woman discovered an abandoned bloodstained stroller in a park and called 911.



Police found a note in the stroller and an abandoned purse nearby that allowed them to track down Gagnon, who eventually led police to the garbage container where they found her daughter, who had been stabbed more than 30 times.