Inquest into death of man shot by Bathurst police officers set for spring

An inquest into the death of a Tracadie man shot and killed by Bathurst police near the city's train station in 2015 will take place in the spring.

Chief Coroner Jerome Ouellette will preside over the inquest into the death Michel Vienneau April 27th to May 7th.

Ouellette and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding Vienneau's death as well as make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances in the future.

Proceedings will take place at Danny's Events Centre in Beresford.