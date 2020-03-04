Inter-provincial feud over second spot in syrup production

There is a feud on the boil between maple syrup producers in Ontario and New Brunswick over who can claim to be second in the country in maple syrup production.

The CBC reports the Ontario Maple Syrup Producers' Association is running TV spots that claim they are second in the country in production.

This is refuted by syrup producers in New Brunswick, as well as by the numbers.

According to Statistics Canada, maple syrup production in New Brunswick has exceeded that of Ontario in 7 of the past 8 years, with 2018 being the exception.

John Williams of the Ontario producers group told the CBC the ad campaign was created based on those numbers before the 2019 numbers were released.

Statistics Canada's records go back to 1924, and for 82 years straight, Ontario held the silver medal, but that changed in 2006.

The CBC says there was an effort by New Brunswick governments in the 1990s to increase the amount of Crown land devoted to syrup production, and that saw output take a leap, with output increasing 700% since 2000 and surpassing Ontario.

Regardless of the numbers, second place in Canada is still a distant one, with Quebec accounting for more than 90% of the country's output last year.

Williams added the two provinces go back and forth between second and third, depending on the year.

