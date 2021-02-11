Internal data shows surge in harassment complaints at Canada Revenue Agency, RCMP

Internal data shows complaints of workplace harassment have risen sharply at several federal departments and agencies in recent years.



In one example, the Canada Revenue Agency saw harassment complaints more than double between 2016 and 2018.



In another, the R-C-M-P says its internal harassment complaints almost doubled to about 300 between 2015 and 2017.



Answering a formal inquiry from the N-D-P, the tax agency and the federal police said it is not clear whether the spike in complaints is due to more incidents or better reporting and public awareness.



New Democrats say the Liberal government has failed to improve conditions for civil servants working in an increasingly toxic environment.



Duff Conacher, co-founder of advocacy group Democracy Watch, says the federal integrity commissioner and a broader consciousness around workplace mistreatment have helped root out bad actors, but the government has not followed through on recommendations from a 2017 parliamentary committee to protect public servants.