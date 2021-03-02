International air travel a fraction of pre-pandemic times

Canada's new testing and quarantine rules for international air travellers appear to have convinced even more Canadians to stay put in recent weeks.



Most Canadians have been heeding the government's plea not to travel outside the country, with or without the new restrictions.



Reports from the Canada Border Services Agency show international air travel during the pandemic is less than a 10th of what it was before COVID-19.



Travel did start to creep upwards over the Christmas holidays and early in the new year.



But after Ottawa started making international air travellers show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their plane, arrivals began to drop, and by early February had fallen 44 per cent compared with early January.



International air passengers now must also quarantine at a hotel in Canada for at least three days after arrival, but data is not yet available to show what impact that may have had.

