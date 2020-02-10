Iran doesn't have expertise to analyze PS752 recorders: Champagne

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Iran doesn't have experts who can analyze the data recorders from a civilian airliner it shot down last month and it's time to send the black boxes out of the country.

He says it's been more than 30 days since the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 outside Tehran and it's time to end the standoff over who will process the recorders that are expected to reveal a lot about the crash.

Iranian investigators recovered the black boxes quickly and say they're damaged but functional.

Iran has asked to be lent the equipment needed to download their contents, while Canada and others have been increasingly insistent that the boxes be sent to experts in a country such as France.

Among the 176 people killed when the airliner was shot down were 57 Canadian citizens and 138 people who were connecting to Canada via Kyiv.

Many were students and academics returning to Canada after a December break.