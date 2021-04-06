Iran prosecutor says 10 indicted for Ukraine plane shootdown

An Iranian prosecutor says 10 officials have been indicted over the 2020 military shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed 176 people.



More than 100 of the victims, at least one of whom was pregnant, had ties to Canada, and 55 were Canadian citizens.



The timing of the announcement comes after Iran faced withering international criticism last month for releasing a final report into the shootdown of Ukraine International Airlines flight No. P-S 752 that blamed human error, but named no one responsible for the incident.



Tehran's military prosecutor (Gholamabbas Torki) similarly avoided naming those responsible when he announced the indictments Tuesday while handing over his office to his successor, Nasser Seraj.



In January 2020, Iran for three days denied before finally acknowledging its forces mistakenly downed the Ukrainian jetliner with two surface-to-air missiles.



Iran released a final report into the incident in March that revealed no new details about the shootdown.