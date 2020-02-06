Irishtown man facing charges after stealing gas, fleeing police

The RCMP say an Irishtown man is facing charges following a series of incidents last week that began with a reported gas and dash on Route 670 in Ripples.

Police determined the truck had been reported stolen from the Richibucto area on January 26th.

The owner of the gas station attempted to follow the truck as it fled the scene, but his vehicle was struck repeatedly by the truck.

The driver refused to stop for police, who say they eventually lost sight of it in the Hampton area, but the RCMP later received report of an abandoned vehicle in the Kingston area that matched the description of the pickup.

Officers arrested a man and woman in a wooded area nearby, while also recovering a number of items believed to have been stolen from the Southeast region of the province.

RCMP say Nicolas Beers-Michaud appeared in court on January 31st and was remanded into custody until his next court appearance on February 27th.

Police say a 29-year-old woman from Riverview was released and is due in court at a later date.