Isaias transitions to post-tropical storm as it moves over Quebec

Environment Canada says Isaias has transitioned to a post-tropical storm.

In a Tropical Cyclone Information Statement issued at 8:38 a.m. Wednesday, forecasters say the storm is crossing the Saguenay River and is moving north, before being pushed east across Labrador Thursday morning.

Warm and humid southerly winds are expected across the region, with the Eastern Townships and Gaspe Peninsula possibly seeing gusts up to 70 km/h Wednesday afternoon.

New Brunswick is not expected to receive any significant rain, with waves of 2-3m expected along the southwestern portion of the province on Wednesday.

--

Summary of Basic Information at 9:00 ADT Wednesday

Location: 48.7 North 71.3 West (About 403 km north-northeast of Montreal);

Maximum sustained winds: 56 km/h;

Present movement: north-northeast at 43 km/h;

Minimum Central Pressure: 1001 millibars;

--

Environment Canada says there will be no further information statements provided for this storm.