Islanders bounce Titan from playoffs in Game Three

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan have been eliminated from the QMJHL playoffs.

The Titan fell to the Charlottetown Islanders 2 - 1 in Game Three on Tuesday.

The lone Titan goal was scored on power play in the third period by Adam McCormick, assisted by Bennett MacArthur.

Netminder Jan Bednar blocked 35 shots.

Mathieu Desgagnes, McCormick, and Felix-Antoine Marcotty named First, Second, and Third Stars of the Game respectively.

Meanwhile the League says the Sherbrooke Phoenix will have first pick at the Entry Draft in June.