Israeli, Chinese policies 'concern' Canada, undermine freedom, says Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waded into the foreign policies of Israel and China on Tuesday, expressing concerns over separate but controversial positions that he says undermine peace in both places.



Trudeau denounced Israel's plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank. And he said he has expressed Canada's disagreement over the proposed annexation directly to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, the country's ``alternate'' prime minister under a power-sharing agreement.



``I've been very direct with the Israeli leaders,'' Trudeau said.



``We deplore such actions, which are going to delay any prospect of lasting peace in the Middle East. So, we should be working while respecting the concept of dialogue. And we are very concerned.''



Trudeau reiterated Canada's view on the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, Canada favours a two-state solution and does not approve of ``unilateral'' actions by either side.



``I have highlighted both publicly and directly to Prime Minister Netanyahu and alternate prime minister Benny Gantz the importance of staying away from measures that are unilateral and our deep concerns and disagreement with their proposed policy of annexation.''