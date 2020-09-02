JD Irving Ltd. accuses politicians of playing favorites when it comes to spraying

JD Irving Limited is calling on the New Brunswick government to 'take the politics out of spraying and rely on science'.

In a media release this week, the company says some political parties seem to only be targeting the province's forestry industry when it comes to the use of glyphosate.

Irving says the chemical is approved by Health Canada, readily available in many hardware stores, and is used in agriculture 96 per cent of the time.

It questions why its use is accepted on over 100 food crops in the province but not on trees, and why the forestry industry is required register the type and volume of chemicals used when farmers, golf courses, and homeowners are not.

In the forestry industry, Irving says, glyphosate is used a maximum of twice in forty years and on planted areas only.