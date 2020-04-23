Jean Coutu donates $50K to NB United Way

The Jean Coutu pharmacies network has announced it plans to donate $50,000 to NB United Way.

A release says the funds will go to support community relief efforts in the wake of COVID-19.

The pharmacy network says it is pleased to answer the call of its community partner and to assist in meeting the needs of the communities in which it is present.

The release states the donation will support vulnerable individuals and families and front line organizations through food delivery, accessing supplies, and transportation to critical appointments.

The money will also aid in the providing of mental health and social resources.

Jean Coutu has been an established member of New Brunswick communities since 1982.