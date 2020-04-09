Jean Truchon, who fought to expand medically assisted death, receives procedure
One of the two Quebecers who successfully fought to expand medically assisted dying has received the procedure.
Jean Truchon says in a statement released posthumously that the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to push up the date he'd chosen to die.
Lawyers who represented Truchon announced his passing in a statement on Tuesday, saying he received medical aid in dying at a Montreal-area long-term care facility.
Truchon and Nicole Gladu, Quebecers who suffered from incurable degenerative diseases but didn't qualify for a medically assisted death under the original rules, fought successfully to have the laws changed.
Their lawyers argued that the ``reasonably foreseeable natural death'' requirement of the Criminal Code, as well as a section of the Quebec law that states people must ``be at the end of life,'' were overly strict.
A Quebec Superior Court ruling invalidated the laws in September 2019.