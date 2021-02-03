Jérome Ouellette appointed chief coroner of New Brunswick

Jérome Ouellette has been appointed Chief Coronor for the Province of New Brunswick.

In a release Tuesday, Justice and Public Safety Minister Hugh Flemming said, "Mr. Ouellette has been an asset to the Office of the Chief Coroner for many years in several capacities."

Ouellette has presided over many inquests in both official languages and has chaired both the Child Death Review and Domestic Violence Death Review Committees for more than four years.

Flemming added Ouellette's 33 years of experience will serve him and New Brunswickers well.