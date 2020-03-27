Jeux de l'Acadie finals cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The on-going COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the Jeux de l'Acadie Finals being postponed.

La Societe des Jeux de l'Acadie says the 2020 edition of the finals will take place the summer of 2021 and will still be hosted by Saint John and Quispamsis.

The 2021 and 2022 editions of the finals to be held in Memramcook and Bouctouche will still be hosted in those communities but will also be pushed back a year.

Spring regional competitions have also been cancelled.