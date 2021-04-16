Jigsaws, fuel stolen from school near Florenceville-Bristol on Tuesday

Police are investigating the theft of tools and fuel from Bath Middle School on Tuesday.

RCMP say the break, enter and theft occurred around 2:35 a.m. when an individual broke into an outbuilding on the property on School Street and stole two jugs of fuel and two jigsaws.

Investigators say the suspect was wearing a light colour balaclava at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information that can help police with their investigation is asked to contact the Western Valley Region RCMP at 506-325-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).