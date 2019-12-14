Job fair to be held in Belledune on December 17

The new transitional adjustment committee will host a job fair in Belledune next Tuesday.

A release says the committee was formed by the province to respond to the closure of the Glencore smelter in late November.

"Several employers in the region have been working with Glencore to find employment for many staff already, and this will give others - including QSL, JD Irving, and others - a chance to connect with these employees about their opportunities," said committee chair Denis Caron.

The job fair is the first event organized by the committee.

The committee says it held its first meeting this week to begin establishing their strategic priorities and to begin discussions about the economic and social imperatives of the region.

Mr. Caron says the committee will keep residents up to date on their activities and their progress throughout its mandate.