Judge expected to sentence military reservist who rammed Rideau Hall gate with truck

Advocates for youth in government care are calling on provinces and territories to continue supporting those who are aging out of the child welfare system and trying to make it on their own during the pandemic.



Youth are transitioned out of foster care or group homes at age 18 or 19 in most jurisdictions, and some moratoriums are set to expire at the end of the month, including in Manitoba, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.



Melanie Doucet is a McGill University researcher studying the effects on youth aging out of care during COVID-19.



She says those in care are already at higher risk of homelessness, unemployment and mental health issues.



Doucet is among those from a dozen groups that created the National Council of Youth in Care Advocates early in the pandemic to urge governments across Canada to put moratoriums in place so those who would be aging out could still be supported.



She says Quebec is the only province that did not set a moratorium to keep youth in care, and other social services have been limited, but BC's moratorium will continue until March 2022 and Ontario's is set to expire in September of next year.