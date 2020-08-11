Judge grants stay to Quebec English school boards as legal challenge plays out

Quebec Superior Court has granted a stay to English school boards challenging a provincial government law abolishing them, pending the outcome of a legal challenge on its merits.



The province passed the law, known as Bill 40, in February, abolishing school boards and replacing them with service centres, eliminating school board elections for French boards in the process.



The province's nine English school boards were permitted to maintain elections and had been given until November to hold them for an eventual shift to service centres later this year.



The Quebec English School Boards Association was among several groups that filed an injunction in May, challenging the governance plan on the basis it doesn't respect Section 23 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.



That section guarantees minority language educational rights to English-speaking minorities in Quebec.



In a decision Monday, Justice Sylvain Lussier wrote there was a debate to be had on the English-speaking minority's right to make decisions in matters of education and whether the provincial law takes the concerns of the community into account.